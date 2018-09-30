Cleveland man comes home and finds suspect pointing gun at him from the stairs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man told police he came home Saturday night and found another man he did not know pointing a gun at him, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
The Cleveland Police Department said around 7 p.m. officers responded to the 17500 block of Talford Avenue for a burglary in progress.
Police said when officers arrived on the scene the victim said he came home through the south rear door and went to go upstairs.
Investigators said the victim told officers he heard a voice and called out to see if his son was home.
Authorities said the victim told investigators a voice responded and he did not recognize the voice.
The victim looked up the stairs and saw an unknown man standing at the top of the stairs with a handgun pointing at him, according to police.
The victim said he left the house and he closed the back door to make sure no one left the house while he called police, according to investigators.
At the time of the phone call the victim thought the suspect was still inside, according to authorities.
Police said the SWAT team responded and cleared the house, the suspect was not in the home.
Investigators said when officers entered the house they noticed the master bedroom was in disarray.
Authorities said the victim’s safe was on the bead and his gun was missing.
