Cleveland 19 Tailgate: Cleveland looking for 2nd win as Browns visit Oakland

Baker Mayfield gets the start at quarterback

Baker Mayfield will start against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 30, 2018 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated September 30 at 9:34 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are looking for the second win of the season as the team visits Oakland to play the Raiders.

The Raiders are currently a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite to win the game.

Last week the Browns won the team’s first game since 2016 in a game against the New York Jets.

The game is at 4 p.m. and it will be the first time Baker Mayfield gets the start for the Browns.

