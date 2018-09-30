Cleveland 19 Tailgate: Cleveland looking for 2nd win as Browns visit Oakland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are looking for the second win of the season as the team visits Oakland to play the Raiders.
WATCH Cleveland 19 at 11 a.m. for a Browns vs. Raiders preview.
Reggie Langhorne, Bob Golic, Pierre Woods join Tony Zarrella for the Serpentini Tailgate show.
The Raiders are currently a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite to win the game.
Last week the Browns won the team’s first game since 2016 in a game against the New York Jets.
The game is at 4 p.m. and it will be the first time Baker Mayfield gets the start for the Browns.
