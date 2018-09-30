Former Cleveland Police Chief Ed Kovacic passes away

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Police Chief Ed Kovacic passed away Sunday afternoon.
Kovacic was born in 1930, graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in 1948 and began his law enforcement career in 1959 as a Cleveland patrol officer.
Prior to serving as Chief of Police in 1985, Kovacic also worked in the detective bureau’s decoy squad and bomb unit. He was then promoted to sergeant in 1970, lieutenant in 1975, and captain in 1980.
Kovacic left the Cleveland Division of Police in 1994 and became the Director of Security for the Gateway Development Corporation until his retirement in 1996.
Chief Kovacic received the 2014 Cleveland Police Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award.
Funeral plans for Chief Kovacic have yet to be announced.
