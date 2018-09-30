Man shot and killed in Richmond Heights after altercation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department said one man is dead and another man is in custody after an altercation on Sunday morning.
Police Chief Gene Rowe said the incident happened in the parking lot of the K Building at the Dorchester Apartments.
Rowe said this happened around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 30.
Investigators said no charges have been filed against the man in custody at this time.
At this time the name of the man in custody and the victim have not been released.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
