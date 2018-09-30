Northeast Ohio Weather: Temps could hit 75 this afternoon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sunday will start with some clouds and a few sprinkles along the lakeshore but become partly sunny by afternoon.
Look for highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be back on the increase tonight as temperatures slip only into the upper 50s.
We’ll be back in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies on Monday.
Showers and thunder will show up here on Tuesday.
Wednesday holds more clouds than sun and highs flirt with 80 before the prospect of showers and storms returns to threaten us from Thursday through Saturday.
