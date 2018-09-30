Streetsboro Police trying to find man accused of stealing from Children’s Miracle Network donation jar

The man in the photo is accused of stealing from a donation jar. (Streetsboro Police)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 30, 2018 at 10:51 AM EST - Updated September 30 at 10:51 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department is looking for the man accused of stealing from a charity donation jar.

Police said on Sept. 18 an unidentified man and woman went into a Streetsboro Circle K.

Investigators said when they left the man helped himself to the donation jar for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The non-profit raises money for children’s hospitals.

Authorities put photos of the man on social media hoping someone would recognize him.

If anyone has any information about the incident you are asked to call police at 330-626-4976.

As of 11:30 a.m. the post has more than 590 shares on the Streetsboro Police Facebook Page.

