Akron councils meets again to discuss cracking down on barking dogs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Barking dogs have become such a big problem in the Akron area, jail time for the dog owners is now being discussed as a solution.
There was a special meeting on Monday among city councilmembers to talk about the problem.
So far this year, 172 complaints of barking dogs have come in to the city’s 311 call center. City leaders agree something needs to be done. Most are leaning toward higher fines for a second offense.
Right now, a barking dog violation is a minor misdemeanor, punishable with a fine up to $100. Councilman Russel Neal is proposing that a second offense become a 4th-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a $250 fine or 30 days in jail. A judge would ultimately decide.
“The goal is to give our animal control department one more tool in the tool kit to help communicate to citizens the seriousness of when their dog is causing a nuisance,” says Neal.
Right now, Neal says the city prosecutor is looking into the legality of increasing the fine without the possibility of jail time.
“We are about improving the quality of life for all of our constituents,” says Neal.
City leaders plan to meet again to discuss the issue but a date has not yet been set.
