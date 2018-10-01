Akron police search for drive-by suspect who shot towards 13-year-old girl, 2 others

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for a man suspected of a drive-by shooting that left one person injured, two apartments damaged, and a community shaken.
Investigators say officers responded to the 400 block of Zahn Drive Friday just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
According to the Akron Police Department, police and paramedics located a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left foot.
The victim told police that he was outside of the apartment building with a woman and her 13-year-old daughter.
The suspect, who has now been identified as 42-year-old Colin Kirkland of Clearbrook Drive, drove by in a 2014 Chevy Equinox and fired several shots towards them.
The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with minor injuries. The woman and her daughter were not injured.
Two apartments were struck by stray bullets.
Police are still attempting to locate Kirkland, who is wanted for three counts of felonious assault and two counts of discharging a firearm into habitation.
Kirkland is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
