Broken forearm could end Terrence Mitchell’s season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrence Mitchell could be out for the season after breaking his forearm in the Oakland Raiders loss.
The 4-year-defensive back sprinted to the sidelines in pain after a pass breakup gone wrong.
After being carted to the locker room in the 2nd quarter, E.J. Gaines replaced him.
Gaines took advantage of the opportunity, securing his first career interception just moments later.
Initially, Mitchell was listed as questionable but it appears the injury is more severe then they thought.
Losing Mitchell for the season would be a tough blow for the organization.
So far this season he’s logged 19 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles.
