Brunswick High School gets hand delivered invitation to London New Year’s Day parade

Deputy Lord Mayor of Wesminster presented proclamation to Blue Devils

Brunswick High School gets hand delivered invitation to London New Year’s Day parade
The Brunswick High School marching band received a personal invitation to perform in London on New Year's Day 2020 in one of the world's largest parades.
By Michael Dakota | October 1, 2018 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated October 1 at 3:15 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Plan ahead. If you are a fan of the Brunswick Blue Devils, they will be performing in the renowned New Year’s Day parade in 2020.

British dignitaries flew to Ohio to present the invitation to the band. The Deputy Lord Mayor of Westminster formally invited the Blue Devils to perform.

Wow! Last night was such a great night for our students. The Deputy Lord Mayor of Westminster formally invited the...

Posted by Brunswick City Schools on Friday, September 28, 2018

More than 500,000 people line the route and millions turn into television to watch the parade. The band would join an estimnated 8,000 performers from numerous nations that parade past the iconic London landmarks.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.