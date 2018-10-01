Brunswick High School gets hand delivered invitation to London New Year’s Day parade

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Plan ahead. If you are a fan of the Brunswick Blue Devils, they will be performing in the renowned New Year’s Day parade in 2020.
British dignitaries flew to Ohio to present the invitation to the band. The Deputy Lord Mayor of Westminster formally invited the Blue Devils to perform.
More than 500,000 people line the route and millions turn into television to watch the parade. The band would join an estimnated 8,000 performers from numerous nations that parade past the iconic London landmarks.
