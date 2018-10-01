Cleveland eyesore being transformed by a world-renowned artist

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO)-For years, thousands of people have driven past the Garrett A. Morgan Surge Tank just off of the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway and looked up at an aged, turning green water tower.
The tower was painted with “City of Cleveland, Est. 1796” and was in such bad shape it looked like the last time it was painted was 1796.
After a year of planning, and working with the public art organization LAND Studio, the Cleveland Water Department’s redo is taking shape and will add to Cleveland’s fresh air art presence.
The artist chosen to create and paint the new mural is a Spanish artist known as SAM3 who has done several outdoor pieces in Spain.
The artist said about his work, "The concept is partially based on the [Greek philosopher] Heraclitus sentence ‘No man ever steps in the same river twice.’ The cycle of water is like the cycle of this tower: cylindrical, infinite. The idea is purposefully simple.”
Here are two renderings of what the tower will look like when completed.
The cost of the project was paid for by a private donation meaning no rate-payer money will be spent on the tower.
The water department’s Twitter account has been documenting the process and will hold a news conference Tuesday Oct. 2.
