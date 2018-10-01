Cleveland to honor longtime civil rights leader George Forbes during Domestic Violence Month

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Every nine seconds, someone in America becomes a victim of domestic violence, which includes emotional, financial, and physical abuses.
October is “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
One in 4 women and one in 7 men will be victimized by their intimate partner in their lifetime.
Victoria Grant, is a Victim Advocate at the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center.
“Those are reported statistics and we kind of leave out those that don’t go reported cause we know that domestic violence has a shame and a fear factor," says Grant. "So, a lot of intimate partner goes unreported.”
The African American Archive of Cleveland, founded in 1970, is one of the largest of its kind in the United States. Among it’s important data is the story of George Forbes, longtime attorney and former president of both Cleveland City Council and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP.
Kelly Falcone-Hall of the Western Reserve Historical Society, says in 2007, Cleveland.com named Forbes one of the 50 most important people in Cleveland history.
“In December of last year, he donated 55 linear feet of his personal and professional papers to the Historical Society. We signed a deed of gift which is what we do when people give their papers to us. It’s tremendously significant.”
“Everyone from Cleveland should know about George Forbes and if they do not this is an excellent opportunity for them to get a crash course on one of the most positive people and important people in the history of Cleveland.”
