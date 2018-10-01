Cleveland Police issue robbery warrant for NFL officials following Browns loss

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - How many of you have ever felt personally victimized by NFL officials?
You’re not the only one.
The Cleveland Browns suffered a crippling loss against the Oakland Raiders in an overtime matchup 45-42.
Cleveland fans saw sparks of brilliance in the high scoring bout, but in the end costly mistakes led to the final result.
The Browns looked good last night
In his first career start, Baker Mayfield was 21/41 with 295 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
He got the Browns in position to win with some strong efforts in the second half.
The backfield showed up big on both sides of the ball, for the Browns rookie Nick Chubb was the man on a mission; scoring his first two career touchdowns off just 3 touches, for a ridiculous 105 yards.
For the Raiders it was Marshawn Lynch
Beastmode finished with 130 yards on 20 rushing attempts.
It was an exciting game, but things got a little shaky just under the 2-minute mark.
With the Browns hoping to run the clock out up by eight points with 1:46 remaining, Carlos Hyde’s number was called on a running play on 3rd and 4.
Hyde stretched out and the ball was spotted, then measured, and it was determined that Cleveland got the first down.
The referees, however, decided to take another look at where they spotted the ball. Despite not having clear visual evidence of where the ball was located when Hyde’s elbow went down, the refs came out the review and determined that they didn’t get the first down.
The first down would have sealed the win for the Cleveland Browns but instead the game went to overtime where the Raiders won by a field goal.
