Cordray, DeWine ready to trade barbs in town hall-style debate

MARIETTA, OH (WOIO) - Ohio’s major party governor candidates, Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine, are going head to head in their second televised debate on Monday evening.
DeWine, Ohio’s attorney general, and Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, didn’t pull many punches in their first debate on Sept. 19 at the University of Dayton.
Monday’s faceoff at Marietta College in southern Ohio will be a town hall-style forum for the candidates to discuss their policy positions and opposing visions.
DeWine and Cordray are neck and neck in the polls, and the race has become one of the most expensive and closest watched elections this fall.
Watch the debate live at 7 p.m. here:
Former President Barack Obama, who’s on a nationwide tour to bolster Democratic support, campaigned for Cordray in Cleveland on Sept. 13.
Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, was in Ohio the same day to raise funds for Republican candidates, including DeWine.
The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.
The third and final debate between the gubernatorial candidates will be held Oct. 8 in Cleveland.
Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Click here to register to vote in Ohio.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.