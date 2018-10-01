East 55th Street reopens after emergency water main repairs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department confirms East 55th Street between Quincy Avenue and Scovill Avenue are reopening Sunday night.
Crews closed a portion of East 55th Street Friday evening to excavate and repair part of a 30-inch transmission main.
Cleveland Water crews have completed the repairs, and now two-way traffic is open with one lane in each direction on the west side of the street.
However, street restoration still needs to be completed. Cleveland Water says AT&T needs to complete the repairs to their ducts for the street restoration to be complete.
