East 55th Street reopens after emergency water main repairs

However, street restoration still needs to be completed

East 55th Street reopens after emergency water main repairs
East 55th Street reopens after emergency water main repairs
By Rachel Vadaj | September 30, 2018 at 8:56 PM EST - Updated September 30 at 8:56 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department confirms East 55th Street between Quincy Avenue and Scovill Avenue are reopening Sunday night.

Crews closed a portion of East 55th Street Friday evening to excavate and repair part of a 30-inch transmission main.

Cleveland Water crews have completed the repairs, and now two-way traffic is open with one lane in each direction on the west side of the street.

However, street restoration still needs to be completed. Cleveland Water says AT&T needs to complete the repairs to their ducts for the street restoration to be complete.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.