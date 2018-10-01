Former Avon Lake High School teacher won’t face criminal charges

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - Police and the Avon Lake Prosecutor have completed their investigation of a former Avon Lake High School teacher accused of “concerning communication between a student and a teacher."
The Avon Lake High School math teacher, who has not been named, resigned last week.
Avon Lake police announced Monday the communications were not in violation of the law.
The police have turned over their findings to the Avon Lake School Administration.
