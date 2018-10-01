Four arrested at Kent State University gun-toting event

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New details have emerged in the aftermath of several arrests at a pro-gun event that was held at Kent State University on Saturday afternoon.
The walk, which was originally supposed to be a rally organized by former student Kaitlin Bennett, featured violent clashes between the pro-gun group and protesters.
Bennett said the rally was originally meant to protest Kent State’s policy of banning students, faculty and staff from carrying firearms on campus. After the university said it would charge her group several thousand dollars for security costs, Bennett announced plans to hold a walk instead.
Several hundred members of law enforcement from around the state were on hand Saturday, helping to ease the tension between the two groups. But emotions were heated, and things became physical.
At the end of the day, police announced no serious injuries, but four arrests.
Ronaldo Dixon, Maxim Matthee-O’Brien and Jared Domenico were charged with obstruction. Marquise Patterson was charged with obstruction and assaulting a police officer.
None of the men are Kent State University students.
According to police, Matthee-O’Brien and Dixon do not live in Ohio, and came from out-of-state for the event on Saturday.
Three of the men have first court appearances scheduled for this week.
