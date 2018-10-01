Free Wi-Fi available Cleveland’s Public Square

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Public Square just keeps getting better.
Public Square announced that free Wi-Fi will be available to all visitors on Monday, Oct. 1.
The service will be provided by Everstream, a Cleveland based internet service provider.
This was the statement given by the company Monday:
"Public Square is an integral part of downtown Cleveland’s landscape. Everstream is proud to call Cleveland home and wanted to give back to the businesses, employees, and visitors who enjoy all that Public Square has to offer,” said Brett Lindsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Everstream.
The helpful addition will give park visitors the opportunity to share information easily through huge crowds.
Think back to the Championship parade in 2016
The park is living up to their expectations, the announcement comes just one week after it was named one of the best public spaces in the country by the American Planning Association.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.