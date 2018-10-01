From hopeless to healing: A local cancer patient’s story of survival

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but you shouldn’t wait for a special occasion to get checked for any type of cancer.
Local cancer survivor and mom, Albina Duggan, is now helping teach us all a lesson of hope.
When Albina was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer 14 years ago, she tried several different doctors who only said she had, at most, five years to live, but she didn’t give up hope.
She kept on trying new doctors until she got the answer she was looking for at the Cleveland Clinic.
There, she was able to have surgery that was a success and is now living a healthy life.
Albina said she originally went to the doctor for neck pain and it wasn’t until several doctors later when she realized she had cancer.
