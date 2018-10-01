Jury selection underway for Akron man accused of killing 4-year-old

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of an Akron man accused of shooting and killing a four-year-old girl.
Darnell Bitting is charged with murder and felonious assault.
Akron police said Bitting fired into an assault rifle into a car, killing little Janaya Swain.
This happened on Feb. 16 in the 900 block of Mercer Avenue.
Swain was sitting in the back seat behind the driver’s seat.
According to the police report, Swain’s mom had driven to Bitting’s home to get some of her things.
When nobody answered the door, she allegedly broke out several windows and that is when Bitting allegedly came out with the rifle and shot into the car.
Three other children in the car were not injured.
