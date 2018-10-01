Kanye West, who once said slavery was a choice, wants to abolish the 13th Amendment

(RNN) - Kanye West, as he tends to do when he has a project to promote, is keeping his name in the headlines.
This week alone, West changed his stage name to “Ye,” ignored the harsh and profane lyrics he once wrote about “Saturday Night Live” in his hit song “Power” when he filled in as SNL’s musical guest and earned praise from President Donald Trump when he went on a pro-Trump monologue the show closed.
Even so, his most outlandish antics easily came on Sunday. Keeping with the theme of politics, West tweeted a photo of himself sporting Trump’s iconic “Make America Great Again” hat.
He captioned the photo with how the hat represents the good in America and things he hopes to see accomplished. Among those things was his desire to see the 13th Amendment abolished.
Ratified at the end of the Civil War in 1865, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States.
Ironically, West infamously said slavery sounded like a choice to him during a TMZ interview in May, just weeks before his “Ye” album came out.
The actual text of the amendment reads: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
Some have long held the belief that the “except as a punishment for crime” clause provides a legal loophole that effectively makes convicted persons slaves of the state. It’s a sentiment that is echoed in the 2016 Netflix film “13th.”
Even so, tweeters were outraged with West’s choice of words. Even “Captain America” star Chris Evans weighed in with how troubling West’s words were.
After more than an hour of being berated on Twitter, West walked back his earlier tweet and clarified. He said thanks to the amendment, slavery never ended and that he only wants to the law amended, rather than abolished it.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.