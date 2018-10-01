Loganberry Apartment tenants abruptly forced out, so what now?

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Moving is never easy, but think about this; neighbors at the Loganberry Ridge Apartments in Richmond Heights were given just a couple days notice that they had to move their whole lives.
They have to move from the third and fourth floors, with no working elevators.
"It's unfair to us as tenants," Janet said, who lives on the fourth floor.
Janet has lived in the Loganberry Ridge Apartments for nine years. She was told she has until 9 p.m. Tuesday to move out.
"It doesn't give us ample time to pack up a full apartment of stuff," she said.
Boxes and bags are everywhere. Tenants are trying to get packed up as quickly as they can. Their biggest question now, where do they go from here?
"I'm probably going to store my stuff at my mother's house until I find something," said Thaddeaus Gardner.
Gardner is lucky to have friends helping him move today, but he hasn’t gotten the help from the management company like he expected.
Cleveland 19′s Lacey Crisp asked him, “Has the company offered you your deposit back or have they offered any assistance in getting you out of your apartment?” He said not at all.
We went to the leasing office to get answers, we were told to contact the management company office in Michigan.
We did just that, but got a voicemail
While they wait for answers, residents will continue to pack and search for a new home.
"It's a real headache. I'm still trying to find people to help me move," Janet said.
We still haven’t heard back from the corporate office. We also reached out to the city’s building and fire inspector, they did not get back to us. We will continue following this and getting answers.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.