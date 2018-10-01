No discipline for refs officiating game where 9 youth football players were hurt

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) - The referees officiating at the Vermillion Sailors and Lorain’s Clearview Clippers game on Sept. 22, which left nearly half of the Sailors' team hurt, will no longer be officiating at Vermillion games. However, they will be assigned to other games, according to Sailors coach Damond Mathis.
The Lake Erie Football League reportedly is recommitting itself to making sure referees understand what their duties are after five players at that game, which was played at Fairview High School’s Stadium, went to the hospital.
Ten-year-old Ashton Clifton, on the Sailors' team, is still recovering from a severe concussion.
When we first brought you this story last week, Mathis -- whose own son received a mild concussion -- told us that the referees at the game weren’t following league rules.
"There were a lot of hard hits. I have no problem with hard hits. It's football. I get it, but there is a proper way to tackle, and there is an improper way to tackle," said Mathis.
The commissioner of the Lake Erie Football League, Jim Ansel, assured us last week that the actions of the refs were being investigated.
“If we do find wrongdoing on anybody’s part, there will be discipline coming,” he said.
The end decision, we discovered, was not exactly what Coach Mathis had been hoping for.
"I'm not really in a position to decide what is fair and what is unfair. As far as for my team, I feel like it was fair and we don't have to worry about a repeat," said Mathis.
But the refs, we learned, will be officiating other games instead. So, no discipline for the refs?
We called the league commissioner back for his comment, but at the time of the writing of this story, our calls to Jim Ansel had not been returned.
