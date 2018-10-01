Norton police staff new speed enforcement zone along I-76

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Norton Police Department is letting the community know about a new manned traffic law enforcement zone on a stretch of I-76.
“In an effort to reduce the number of serious accidents, the Norton Police Department has instituted a manned photo speed laser enforcement program in which officers use photo LIDAR/Laser to detect the speed of motorists on I-76,” the police department shared on Facebook.
The speed enforcement zone has been put into place in an Ohio Department of Transportation construction zone on I-76.
Motorists are urged to follow the 55 miles per hour speed limit.
Officers will work three-hour blocks per day, Monday through Saturday, along the stretch of I-76.
