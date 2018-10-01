Partly cloudy skies expected in a surprisingly warm Fall start

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some sprinkles scattered along the lake shore will give way to more clouds than sun for everyone and highs in the mid 70s today.
Clouds will fill in again tonight allowing lows to slide only into the mid 60s.
Showers and thunder will show up here on Tuesday as temperatures recover into the mid 70s.
Wednesday holds intervals of clouds and sun as highs flirt with 80 before the prospect of showers and storms returns to threaten us from Thursday through Saturday.
