Police search for gunman accused of fatally shooting man in Cleveland Heights residence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday evening in Cleveland Heights' Coventry neighborhood.
According to the Cleveland Heights police, officers responded to a home in the area of Coventry Road near Mayfield Road just before 9 p.m.
Investigators found a male, later identified as 36-year-old Khalil Woods, suffering from a gunshot wound to his back on the first floor of the home.
Paramedics rushed the man to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police have not identified any suspects at this time.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.