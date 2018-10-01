3rd rabid bat in 4 weeks discovered in New Philadelphia area

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Health officials in New Philadelphia say a bat sent away for testing came back positive with the rabies virus; it is the third bat that has tested positive in four weeks.
The third bat was discovered in the same neighborhood as the second, in the southwest portion of New Philadelphia, according to the city’s health department.
The infected bat was found in an upstairs hallway on the floor.
Those who discovered the bat are consulting with medical staff on whether they will need the rabies vaccine.
According to the health department, the first bat that tested positive for rabies was discovered on Aug. 27 in the Schoenbrunn Estates subdivision.
Bats should never be handled without gloves or another type of protections to prevent the spread of the rabies virus.
Rabies can infect the central nervous system in humans, causing a disease in the brain and even death.
