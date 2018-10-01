Reward money now offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive who stole car in Fairview Park

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals have joined the search for a fugitive who stole a car at knifepoint in Fairview Park immediately after his release from jail.
A reward is being offered, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, for information leading to the capture of Sean Vanderlin.
Vanderlin, 32, was first arrested on Sept. 26 for possession of a stolen vehicle in Fairview Park. He was held overnight in the city jail and posted bond for his release the following afternoon.
After his release, police say Vanderlin approached a 46-year-old Olmsted Township woman who was sitting in her 2013 Chevrolet SUV approximately 1,000 feet from the station.
The woman was ordered out of her car by Vanderlin, who was armed with a boxcutter.
Vanderlin took the car and fled down Lorain Road. Cleveland police did locate the car early Friday morning, but say he was able to get away on foot.
An arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated robbery.
Vanderlin is a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is on West 105th Street in Cleveland.
Vanderlin should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact police immediately if you know his whereabouts.
