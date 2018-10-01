Search continues for Ohio woman last seen hiking Great Smoky Mountains

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crews are continuing the search efforts for an Ohio woman who disappeared while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near the North Carolina and Tennessee border.
Mitzie Sue Clements, 53, was last seen in the Clingmans Dome area on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 25, according to the National Park Service. She was hiking with her daughter when they seperated.
Clements is from Cleves, Ohio, which is approximately 20 miles west of Cincinnati.
She is approximately 125 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a green zip-up sweater, black pants over black leggins, white tennis shoes, and a clear rain poncho.
Helicopters, drones, and canine teams were dispatched as part of the efforts to locate Clements in potentially steep and rugged terrain.
“This is unforgiving terrain, and we are working long hours to find Ms. Clements,” said Acting Chief Ranger Jared St. Clair. “We are extremely grateful for the rapid response by so many well-trained personnel and the generous support resources that our cooperators have dedicated to this search.”
Searchers from Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia agencies are assisting with the operation.
