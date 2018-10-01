September 2018 was the 2nd warmest on record for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service says the average temperature for last month was the second warmest September ever recorded in Cleveland.
The temperature averaged 70.7 degrees in Cleveland for September 2018.
September 2018 was also the second warmed September ever for Erie, Pa. with an average temperature of 69.7 degrees.
Toledo and Youngstown also neared record-breaking temperatures, according to the NWS.
Toledo averaged a temperature of 69.1 degrees last month, the fifth warmest on record, while Youngstown averaged 67.7 degrees. It was the eighth warmest September recorded.
