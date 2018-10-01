Suspect stabbed in shoulder trying to rob pizza driver

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A pizza driver stabbed a robbery suspect in the shoulder, during an assault Friday evening.
Akron police said the Marco’s Pizza driver was delivering food in the 800 block of Florida Ave. around 11:30 p.m., when he was approached by the suspect.
The suspect put a knife to the driver’s neck and demanded cash, but the driver tried to grab the knife and the suspect ended up stabbing himself in the shoulder.
Officers said the suspect then took off running, without getting any money.
He is described as a white male, 18-30-years-old, 5′10″, 180-200 pounds, with blue eyes and wearing a black and white scarf with a skull on it covering his face.
If you have any information, please contact Akron police.
