11 tweets you haven’t seen since the crushing Cleveland Browns loss

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Just when you think there isn’t much you can say about another heartbreaking loss you get on Twitter and see there are a lot of people in the same boat and some have a great sense of humor.
Whether you think the Cleveland Browns were robbed by NFL refs, tripped up by turnovers, or sent in with the wrong battle plan there is something for everyone after losing to the Oakland Raiders.
Speaking of battle plans, a Twitter account belonging to “Lt. Baker Mayfield” uses an old timey Civil War theme to provide comic relief:
As for the strange reversal of a Browns first down that could have ended the game in a victory, there are tweets for that too:
Even the Cleveland Police Department is getting in on the idea that humor kills heartache.
That followed last week’s tweet after the win and Bud Lite fridge openings:
After some checking, the comical cop and author of the tweets is Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
“Just a big Browns/football fan and I think sometimes the levity can be good for fans, both the Browns fans and our followers,” Ciaccia told Cleveland 19. “We have a really good community partnership relationship with the Browns organization so it’s fun to support them, too.”
The Browns did their part to lose with turnovers and a lot of dropped passes.
