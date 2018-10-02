Akron man indicted for murdering his girlfriend and hiding her body in his basement

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man has been indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury for stabbing his girlfriend to death.
Jordan Dehaven was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Akron police said Dehaven stabbed Amy Rowan, 41, and hid her body in the basement of his Tompkins Avenue home.
Police responded to the home on Sept. 7, after Rowan’s mom called police when Rowan didn’t show up for work and wasn’t answering her cell phone.
According to officers, before they entered the home, Dehaven confessed to the murder and led police to her body.
Dehaven remains held on a $1 million bond.
