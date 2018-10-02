2 arrests made in Ohio City triple shooting that stemmed from dispute over cellphone

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two people were arrested for their role in a shooting that left three people injured, including the suspected gunman, in a busy section of Ohio City Monday night.
Cleveland police arrested 66-year-old Talib Saahir and 34-year-old Deontray Pace, both of Cleveland.
According to the police report, officers responded to West 25th Street near Lorain Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired in the area.
Witnesses told police that a male victim was upset because he lost his phone and his girlfriend had broken up with him. He picked a fight with Saahir, who left and returned with a .38 Special revolver handgun.
Saahir then allegedly opened fire, hitting the man in his arm and chest. A female victim, who was standing behind the male at the time of the shooting was hit in the forehead with a stray bullet.
The man was able to wrestle the gun from Saahir, who was shot in the face during the confrontation.
Police arrived and found all three lying injured on the ground.
The woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment and will require surgery to remove the bullet from her forehead.
Saahir faces charges for felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and carrying a concealed weapon. Pace has been charged with obstructing official business for his role in the initial dispute.
