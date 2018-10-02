Avon Mayor Makes Trick or Treat Changes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Trick or Treat is a great night for kids, but it can be stressful for parents. That’s partly why Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen is extending Trick or Treat hours.
“You go through all this work and you blink and it's all over,” said Melody Clemens. Clemens was happy to hear about these changes to help parents like her. Jensen said, “A council person said, “Everybody works out of the city, why don't you see if you can extend it a half hour?” So, Jensen announced Trick or Treating will be from 6 to 8 pm in Avon. Clemens said, “I used to work on the east side, so getting home in time from the commute and getting them ready and fed was chaos. Plus, you're rushing them out the door and it takes all the fun out of it.”
Mayor Jensen says it’s not always fun for him when it comes to making these decisions. “The first year I was in office, we had a Friday night football game, so I moved Halloween to a Saturday and I got more calls than we ever did before about anything in the city.” Another reason Jensen made the change this season is for school aged kids who requested it. Already, the calls are coming in to Avon City Hall. “It’s sacred. You don’t mess with Halloween in Avon,” said Jensen.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.