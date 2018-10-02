Cavs preseason opener will tell you a lot about the new-look squad

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to hone a new identity post-LeBron era.
From the looks of what we’ve seen in practice and heard in press conferences it will be a concerted team effort.
Channing Frye the is back from his stint in LA ind claims the key to the Cavs' success will be in the passing lanes.
They’ll rely on the high-energy Collin Sexton to lead the pace and get the ball in the hands of shooters like Kyle Korver and Kevin Love.
Even though it’s the preseason it will be a great measuring stick to see how the Cavs could matchup against one of the top teams in the league.
On Monday head coach Tyronn Lue announced would start George Hill, Cedi Osman, Rodney Hood, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.
Second year guard Cedi Osman could lock in the small forward position with solid play, he picked up some expertise from some of the league’s finest this off-season.
The Boston Celtics are stacked
Last year, the Cavs barely got by the young squad in a 7-game series. Guards Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the offense, but this year the team looks to be at full strength with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in the lineup.
The Celtics are coming off a 3-point win against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night and Irving will get a much needed break.
Youngstown native Terry Rozier proved his prowess last season in his absence, and will probably get the start in front of the hometown crowd.
