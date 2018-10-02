The Cleveland Browns tight end touchdown dance, explained

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells left the Oakland Raiders defense stunned after catching a 49-yard touchdown dance in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.
What Fells and fellow tight end David Njoku did next may have left the fans confused too.
Fells celebrated his first touchdown of the season with Njoku by doing what is known as the “Fusion Dance” from the popular anime show, “Dragon Ball Z.”
In the show, the dance fuses two warriors together, creating an even stronger and more powerful warrior.
If you watched the Browns' season on the HBO series “Hard Knocks,” you saw the tight end pair practicing the celebration since the preseason.
The touchdown celebration won over a lot of fans and non-fans alike.
Look for the next creative touchdown celebrations from the Browns on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.