Driver faces 17 years in prison for possession of meth, handgun on Lorain County highway

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A driver is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a traffic stop in Lorain County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped 30-year-old Tyrell Allgood, of Lorain, who was operating a rented 2017 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina registration for speeding on US-6.
Troopers conducted a probably cause search on the vehicle after an odor of marijuana was detected.
A 9mm handgun and 58 grams of methamphetamine valued at nearly $5,000 was confiscated during the search, according to the OSHP.
Allgood was taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.
If convicted, Allgood faces up to 17 years in prison and up to a $35,000 fine.
