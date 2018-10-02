Driver faces 17 years in prison for possession of meth, handgun on Lorain County highway

A driver is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a traffic stop in Lorain County.

By Chris Anderson | October 2, 2018 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated October 2 at 10:10 AM

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped 30-year-old Tyrell Allgood, of Lorain, who was operating a rented 2017 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina registration for speeding on US-6.

Troopers conducted a probably cause search on the vehicle after an odor of marijuana was detected.

A 9mm handgun and 58 grams of methamphetamine valued at nearly $5,000 was confiscated during the search, according to the OSHP.

Allgood was taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

If convicted, Allgood faces up to 17 years in prison and up to a $35,000 fine.

