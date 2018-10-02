Elyria man charged with sexually assaulting family member

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department took a 59-year-old man into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a relative.
According to Elyria police, detectives received a complaint alleging a sex offense against Lawrence Grizzell.
Grizzell was arrested Monday afternoon at his home without incident.
He admitted to the crimes during an interview with detectives, Elyria police say.
Grizzell has been charged with rape and sexual battery. He is being held without bond while awaiting a hearing at Elyria Municipal Court.
