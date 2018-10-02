Here’s how a Cleveland councilman is responding to the Ohio City triple shooting Monday night

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack is taking swift action following a shooting in Market Square Park that sent three people to the hospital Monday night.
“As a homeowner with my family in Ohio City, I take these issues very seriously,” McCormack said in a video response posted on Facebook.
“Following the incident, I spoke directly with the mayor, the safety director, the chief of police, and the Second District commander,” said McCormack. “I expressed to them my deep concern over this incident and other incidents on the near-west side in the past couple months. All four of them assured me that there will be a coordinated and swift response.”
McCormack told residents of Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood that his office will be partnering with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance to add supplementary patrols to the area. The patrols will be staffed by off-duty Cleveland Division of Police officers in Downtown Cleveland Alliance vehicles.
McCormack said he is also establishing a Ward 3 Safety Task Force that will include neighborhood residents, community development corporations and members of the Department of Public Safety.
“In addition, I will continue to support technology in our neighborhoods to fight crime: Both the city-purchased Homeland Security blue light cameras that will be installed in the neighborhood as well as local camera systems that help deter and fight crime,” said McCormack.
The Ohio City Safety Camera Initiative includes a network of cameras throughout the neighborhood set up to deter crime and aid law enforcement investigations. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office also maintains a surveillance camera database that is helping to solve crimes. Residents and businesses owners with security cameras are urged to register their cameras with the Crime Strategies Unit.
