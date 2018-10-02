Historic church won’t be demolished, being converted into luxury apartments in Tremont

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A historic church building in the heart of Tremont is now in the hands of developers who plan to convert the former worship space into apartments.
The congregation at Zion United Church of Christ decided to sell their property on West 14th Street due to dwindling numbers and costly maintenance issues. Church services are now held next door in the former school house.
Brickhaus Partners is the development company in charge of transforming the church into apartment units. Work is underway in the former sanctuary and school house buildings. There will be a total of about 25 apartment units.
Footage from Drone 19 captures just how grand scope of the property. It was built in the late 1800s. German immigrants laid roots and built a legacy in the neighborhood. A close look will reveal signs of expected wear and tear. Inside, the space is breathtaking.
The architecture consists of archways, ornate pillars, stained glass windows and signs of where the old church pews once stood.
Brickhaus Partners said the project is a multi-million dollar investment. The overarching goal is to preserve as much of the original look and architecture as possible.
“I think that’s exciting,” said Tremont resident Jackie Ayars. “I'm always for something being renovated instead of torn down and rebuilt.”
Ayars said Tremont is budding community and the church project is a perfect way to respect history and keep the neighborhood moving forward.
“It's beautiful, it's active, it's young (and) it's hip,” Ayars said. “I love it.”
Across the street from where the church transformation is occurring, businesswoman Gabi Mirelez is a bit more reserved with her thoughts.
“I am happy it's not going to be torn down. But it does make me concerned about the accessibility of the building,” Mirelez said. “Is it going to be just for very high-end rent or is it going to be accessible to the neighbors who've been here for generations?”
Cleveland 19 News asked Brickhaus Partners about rent. They said it will be competitive based on the area and new construction pricing.
They hope to have the project finished in late 2019.
“It will keep some soul in the city,” Ayars said.
To learn about Brickhaus Partner’s other projects in the Cleveland area click here.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.