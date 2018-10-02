Hot Halloween costumes and the story behind those pop-up stores all over Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -For a few weeks now pop up Halloween shops have been doing big business in the Cleveland area.
You’ve seen them, commonly set up in vacant spaces like closed Best Buys or Toys R Us locations.
One of the biggest with 1,325 temporary stores, in all 50 states, is Spirit Halloween.
“Being a seasonal store has its advantages and disadvantages," according to Erin Springer, a Public Relations Manager for Spirit Halloween. “For example, as the economy continues to improve, retailers are beginning to expand their portfolios and vacant spaces are beginning to backfill.”
The seasonal stores are open for eight to 10 weeks.
“Spirit Halloween has an excellent real estate team that works year round to scope out and lock in the best locations available,” Springer said.
Although they have some inventory that carries over from year-to-year, companies like Spirit Halloween are really after the hot costumes from year-to-year.
This year’s hot costumes according to Spirit Halloween:
- Fortnite, the extremely popular video game.
- Hocus Pocus is celebrating a 25 year anniversary and a new movie so character costumes are popular.
- Michael Myers is scaring us all over again with a new movie out, and his costume will be a big seller.
- The Unicorn selfie filter has made the mythical horse a popular costume this year.
- The Ghostbusters remake may not have been a huge hit but is has brought back the costume.
