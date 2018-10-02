Loganberry Ridge Apartment tenants forced to move out

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “My life is in that building;” Carol Largent lives on the third floor of the Loganberry Ridge Apartments.
“It’s going to be ok. They won’t let us in to get our furniture or anything because it’s a crime scene,” Largent told Cleveland 19′s Lacey Crisp.
Her apartment is close to where the fatal fire started. Firefighters escorted her into her apartment.
“It's eerie. It's dark, it's almost like a horror movie. It's really horrible,” Largent explained.
She had a couple of minutes to get life's most important possessions.
“This, I need to take back to work, my medication, and my change and my key to my car. That's it,” Largent said.
Change, for her grandkids’ Christmas presents. She's thankful firefighters rescued her best friend, Zeus.
“They saved my dog, so I'm good,” Largent said.
While neighbors are packing up today some have found a place to live, others still don't know where they are going tomorrow.
“I have wonderful family, i have people that I work with that are fantastic. I’m going to be ok. My concern is with the others who don’t have what I have,” Largent said.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.