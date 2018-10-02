Mom whose son committed suicide over bullying wants you to join her for massive group picture

NORWALK, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., supporters of Anna Hershiser’s anti-bullying campaign will gather at Norwalk High School before traveling to the billboard that has her son’s picture on it.
Those who join the gathering will participate in a massive photo shoot for Caleb.
Hershiser is hoping that hundreds wear blue and come out to be a part of the picture that will be taken in front of the anti-bullying billboard that she and her family paid to have put up after 14-year-old Caleb committed suicide on April 2, 2017.
Hershiser then hopes that the picture goes viral and is seen nationally.
The billboard says, “BULLYING HAS TO STOP.”
Hershiser says there were no red flags visible to her before her son decided to take his own life.
“He was very happy and had a smile on his face. So, I honestly don’t know where things went wrong,” said Hershiser.
Hershiser says Caleb had been bullied for years in the Williard School System.
In one attack, she says someone broke his glasses. He was pushed into lockers and had food thrown at him, but things appeared to be getting better or so she thought.
"My guess is that he just had so much pain that he couldn't deal with it anymore," said Hershiser.
Since Caleb’s death, Hershiser has made it her mission to raise awareness and to try to put a stop to the bullying that ended her son’s life.
