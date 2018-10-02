More than 60 stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2018 (list)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Shoppers will be gearing up soon for the deals that show up around Thanksgiving, but you might be out of luck if you want to beat the Black Friday crowds.
Representatives from BestBlackFriday.com have reached out to retailers across the country to see if the stores will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s research.
As of Oct. 2, 64 stores have confirmed a closed status for Thursday, Nov.22.
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
More stores are expected to be added to the list as Thanksgiving nears.
