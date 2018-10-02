Multiple arrests made in deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Federal prosecutors say that multiple people have been arrested in the deadly Charlottesville rallies in August 2017.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen and FBI Special Agent Thomas Chadwick will detail the arrests at a 2 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.
Violence initially broke out on Aug. 11 as white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.
The next day, violence erupted between white nationalists and counterprotesters during the “Unite the Right” rally.
Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 other people were injured as a car plowed into one of the crowds.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faces a first-degree murder charge in that case.
Two Virginia State Police personnel were killed in a helicopter crash when they were headed to the area to help.
Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton died on the scene near Charlottesville.
A year after the attacks, Unite the Right Rally organizer Jason Kessler held protests in Washington, D.C., but ended early as his group was outnumbered by counter protesters.
