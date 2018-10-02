New electric vehicles are stars of Paris auto show

President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. Stephan Winkelmann gestures as he speaks next to a 5 million euro (5.8 $) Bugatti Divo during a media presentation on the eve of Paris Auto Show in Paris, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Doubts about diesel, Brexit, trade worries, tighter emissions controls. Those are the challenges that will be on the minds of auto executives when they gather this week ahead of the Paris Motor Show at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (AP)