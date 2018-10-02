Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for storms today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A warm and humid air mass remains in place today. A cold front is forecast to track through the area later this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be in the area today. Some storms will contain heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather. We have an ALERT out for this threat. Wind damage and hail will be the main threats if we get severe weather going. Look for isolated storms tonight. That same front returns as a warm front tomorrow and that will put us back in the warm sector. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will approach 80 degrees. It is going to be unseasonably warm and windy Wednesday night.