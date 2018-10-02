Oakwood Village woman won’t give up fight against asphalt company con job, she says

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - A woman from Oakwood Village says an asphalt repair company promised her they would repave her driveway, but after she paid them $2,000 to do the job, they failed to complete the work.
Sherii Kirks showed Cleveland 19 the initial written estimate she received from the company, called Great Lakes Asphalt, dated last year. It included an estimate for her driveway of nearly $3,700.
Kirks says the company quickly cashed the check and did show up to do the work, but had to leave when the building inspector showed up and asked if the company had a permit. According to a sign Kirks showed Cleveland 19, the building inspector would not allow the company to do any more work until they got a permit, and there is no record that ever went through.
Shortly after that, Kirks said, the company stopped returning her calls and emails. She never got her $2,000 back, and the workers never came to finish what they started. Kirks said it left her driveway in even worse shape than it was when they started.
"I just lugged four bags of rocks to fill in so I don't sink and the car doesn't sink when I get out because the water puddles here, where they dug out and left it. When it rains, the water puddles here, and that's how you're carrying mud and dirt into the house," said Kirks.
After months of frustration, Kirks sued Great Lakes Asphalt in small claims court. The company never showed up in court, and a judge ordered them to pay Kirks $4,600. That included not only the amount she paid the company initially, but the new estimate she had received on how much it would cost to get a new company to fix what they had damaged, according to the judgment.
However, no representatives from the company have shown up in court, Kirks said. No one returned calls from Cleveland 19 by Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm exhausted and frustrated, but I can't let it go, because she just walked away with my money," said Kirks, who says she won't stop fighting for the money the company owes her. "If she wasn't going to do it, or she couldn't do it for some reason, just give me the money back. Say, 'Ms. Kirks, I can't do your driveway,' or whatever, but this woman just walked away with the money."
Kirks says the situation is even more frustrating for her now, because with winter approaching, she needs the reimbursement from Great Lakes Asphalt to fix her driveway.
“Somebody like that shouldn’t be in business,” she said.
