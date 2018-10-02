Overnight shooting kills 47-year-old man on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to police, a 47-year-old man died after a shooting on Oct. 2, around 3 a.m.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of a liquor store at East 156th Street and Waterloo.
The unidentified male was taken to University Hospitals where he expired from his gun shot wound.
Police activity temporarily closed East 156th from Trafalagar to Waterloo overnight.
Authorities left the scene but are are still investigating as this is a developing story.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.